Police say over 168 grams of heroin seized in New Castle house

Police say two children were in the house at the time of the raid

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle reported seizing a large number of drugs in a house where they say children were left alone with access to the narcotics.

Officers say they were conducting a raid Sunday with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Investigative Unit and the New Castle Police Department Narcotics Unit at a house in the 1200 block of Randolph Street when they found the drugs.

When officers went inside the house, they say 33-year-old Client “Cutty” Carrington was trying to hide items in a floor register vent.

A total of three bags of heroin were seized, totaling about 168 grams. Three digital scales were also found along with $329 in cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Officers noted that while they were watching the house before the raid, the adults inside left for about 35 minutes while the children inside, ages 8 and 10 years old, were left alone in the house with the drugs.

When officers went inside, they say one child was sitting on the dining room floor near the narcotics.

Carrington was arrested on charges of drug possession with the intent to deliver and endangering children.

Police said charges are pending against the other adults in the house.