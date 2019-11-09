Police say Niles man attacked victim in Warren, stole his phone

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man faces a robbery charge after accusations that he beat a man, stealing his cell phone and cigarettes.

The victim told police that he was walking down Hazelwood Avenue SE last Saturday afternoon when he was approached by two men. He said they attacked him and went through his pockets, stealing his phone and cigarettes.

He said everything then became “blurry.”

Police said the man was having difficulty standing up and was bleeding from his nose and mouth.

A witness who called police reported seeing two men approach the victim and yell that he owed money. The witness said one of the suspects went through the man’s pockets, later beating him when they found he didn’t have any cash.

The witness described the attackers, one of which matched the description of a man walking away from the area, according to a police report.

Police said they tried to stop the suspect, later identified as Jody Elliott, but he ran away.

Police caught Elliott and said he had the victim’s phone on him.

Elliott pleaded not guilty early this week and is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.