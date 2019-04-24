Police say naked girl running in Warren was being chased by angry dad

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say a young woman who was running around naked on Warren's east side was being chased by her father.

According to a police report, a woman called 911 at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and said she saw a naked girl running down the street. She said the girl ran up to her and was frantic.

Moments later, the naked girl ran toward police and got in the cruiser. She told officers that her dad was chasing her, the report stated.

Just then, the girl's father came up to the police cruiser and told officers that he and his wife heard a noise in the girl's bedroom. When they went to check on her, the girl and a boy who was with her, both naked, jumped out of the window and ran away.

The father said they are working to get a restraining order against the boy.