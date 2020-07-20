Police say naked, drunk man pulled from Shenango River

Local News

The 49-year-old was in distress in the river at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County say a drunken, naked man was pulled from the Shenango River over the weekend.

According to a release, the 49-year-old was reported to be in distress in the river at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned that a passerby spotted the man in the water, helped him out, provided him some clothes and gave him a ride to his car.

The passerby also helped him load a kayak onto his roof.

Police spotted the car with the kayak on top pulling into the parking lot at a nearby dam on Gibson Street.

The man was arrested for open lewdness, DUI and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award