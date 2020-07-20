Police say naked, drunk man pulled from Shenango River

The 49-year-old was in distress in the river at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County say a drunken, naked man was pulled from the Shenango River over the weekend.

According to a release, the 49-year-old was reported to be in distress in the river at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned that a passerby spotted the man in the water, helped him out, provided him some clothes and gave him a ride to his car.

The passerby also helped him load a kayak onto his roof.

Police spotted the car with the kayak on top pulling into the parking lot at a nearby dam on Gibson Street.

The man was arrested for open lewdness, DUI and disorderly conduct.