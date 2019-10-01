Police say missing Campbell woman was last seen over a week ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a 64-year-old Campbell woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

A woman reported that her roommate, Linda Heck, left their home on 6th Street on September 20 and hasn’t been heard from since then.

She came to the police department four days later to file a missing persons report.

According to a police report, Heck’s daughter was the last one to see her and said she was drinking a can of pop on the front porch of the home.

She said she had a bag of clothing and belongings next to her and made a comment about taking her mother’s ashes before walking away toward Wilson Avenue.

Police checked local hospitals for Heck, but they weren’t able to find her.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a “Pink” brand t-shirt with camouflage numbers and black Nike tennis shoes with red swooshes on the sides.