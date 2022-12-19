NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man on a warrant who they say was found with a loaded gun behind a closed business in Niles.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol in the area reported seeing a vehicle’s headlights behind a business in the 1100 block of N. Main St. As he pulled in to investigate, he found a man lying down on the front seat, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page on Monday.

Police say the man, later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Hilty, had a warrant for his arrest out of Stark County.

According to the post, the officer noticed that Hilty had an empty holster on his waist, and he found a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor of the vehicle. Police also reported finding a bag containing a rock-like substance consistent with methamphetamine in Hilty’s pocket.

Police arrested Hilty on his warrant, as well as charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons under disability. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.