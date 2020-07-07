Police say man with loaded gun found parked on Youngstown Country Club Golf Course

Officers were called to the golf course early Sunday where they found an SUV near the 17th hole

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man with a gun in his lap was found parked on the 17th green of the Youngstown Country Club Golf Course.

Officers were called to the the course at about 6:06 a.m. Sunday where they found a Chevrolet HHR on the golf course in the are of the 17th hole.

Tire tracks were seen in the grass coming from County Club Drive and leading up to the green.

A man, later identified as 20-year-old Caleb Whitfield, was found reclined in the driver’s seat with a loaded gun in his lap, according to the police report.

Officers tried to wake up Whitfield, but they say he didn’t respond.

The doors were locked, so officers broke a window to get him out and that’s when Whitfield woke up, the report stated.

Whitfield was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges including improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and vandalism.

Whitfield also faces an obstruction charge because he would not identify himself to police, according to the report.

Whitfield driver’s license listed a Dayton address.