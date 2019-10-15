Police say man with Hepatitis C spit on Boardman officer

Jeremy Adams is charged with harassment with a bodily substance and other charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man with Hepatitis C spit on a Boardman officer, resulting in criminal charges.

Although rare, Hepatitis C can be spread through spit or other bodily fluids.

Police stopped the suspect, 36-year-old Jeremy Adams, as he was walking on Griswold Drive toward Ridgewood around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

An officer said he asked Adams what he was doing, but Adams ran away through backyards on Ridgewood.

The officer took Adams to the ground in the 200 block of Griswold, where he continued to struggle with the officer, according to the report.

Police said as other officers were getting Adams in handcuffs, he spit on two officers, hitting one of the officers in the face with his spit. He was taken to the hospital after he began having body tremors, according to the report.

Police said Adams told nurses that he had Hepatitis C.

He was charged with harassment by use of bodily fluids, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding syringes and a spoon in his bag.