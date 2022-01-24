YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Estates Circle man who reports said told a Mill Creek MetroParks Police officer Saturday he did not have to obey his commands because he’s an FBI agent is in the Mahoning County jail.

Kevin Neal, 53, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, impersonating a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and warrant from Youngstown police on an aggravated trespass charge from Oct. 21.

Reports said Neal was the driver of a car that made an illegal turn in front of a MetroParks officer about 7:25 p.m. Saturday and ran a red light.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but Neal did not stop until he pulled into the drive of a business in the 2400 block of Canfield Road, reports said.

Reports said Neal was reaching around in the car despite several commands from the officer to stop, and he continued reaching even after the officer pulled his gun and ordered him to stop.

Neal eventually put a mask on and the officer told him to put his hands on the steering wheel. When asked why he did not stop, Neal said he worked for the FBI, reports said.

Reports said Neal told the officer he did not have a law enforcement identification because he worked undercover and said the officer could call U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, for verification of his identity.

Neal denied having a gun but appeared to be nervous, reports said. When the officer, who was now joined by another officer, found out Neal had the trespassing warrant, he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The officers searched the car and inside they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, reports said,

Because of the warrant, Neal is not allowed to have a firearm which is why he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.