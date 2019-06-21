Police say man who brought girlfriend to divorce court sparked fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities say an altercation at divorce court in Trumbull County may have been avoided if the husband didn’t bring his girlfriend to the proceedings.

The incident happened about 2:38 p.m. Thursday at the Trumbull County Domestic Relations Court on Main Avenue N.W.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, which provides security for the court, a deputy heard a loud noise coming from the second floor of the building.

The deputy looked at security cameras and saw two women arguing.

Witnesses told police that 43-year-old Timisha Lowery was the instigator. Deputies said they went over the security camera video and say they saw Lowery spit on another woman who was there with Lowery’s husband for divorce proceedings.

Deputies also say Lowery had an active warrant for failure to appear in Warren Municipal Court.

Lowery was arrested on the warrant and issued a summons for a disorderly conduct charge.

The magistrate ordered both women out of the building.

The deputy spoke with Lowery’s husband and advised him to not bring his girlfriend to the remainder of the divorce proceedings to avoid any other altercations.