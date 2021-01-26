Police say man tried to rob Boardman Family Dollar with machete

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are looking for a suspect after they say a man tried to rob the Family Dollar store on South Avenue with a machete.

The incident happened about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to a police report, a man walked into the store and asked the clerk to give him change. The clerk said he could not open the register without making a sale.

The man then pulled out a machete-syle knife and said, “Give me everything in your drawer,” according to the report.

The clerk said no and the suspect ran away, police said.

Investigators viewed surveillance video that confirmed what the clerk said.