Police say man swallowed drugs during Campbell traffic stop

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man who’s on probation swallowed drugs during a traffic stop in Campbell.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers reported seeing what they believed to be a drug deal in front of a business on Robinson Road.

They pulled over a driver involved in that suspected drug deal in the parking lot of Family Dollar, according to a police report.

Police said the driver, identified as 62-year-old Darrell Stores, put what appeared to be white powder and three pills in his mouth, He ignored an officer’s commands to spit the items out and swallowed them leaving white powder residue on the sides of his mouth, according to the report.

Police took Stores to the hospital, where blood and urine tests were taken. Police said tests at the hospital showed that he had cocaine, opiates and Benzodiazepine in his system as well as a blood-alcohol content of .172, above the legal driving limit of .08.

Stores faces OVI, tampering with evidence and other charges.

He has a lengthy criminal history and was out on probation at the time of the traffic stop.

Stores appeared in court Friday on the charges, pleading not guilty. Bond was set at $14,000 on the new charges and was continued in his previous pending case.