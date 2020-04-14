Police say man struggled with Boardman officers during arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man struggled with officers and tried to kick an officer during his arrest in Boardman this week.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were sent to a home in the 3900 block of Arden Blvd., where there was initially a 911 hang-up call. Police later learned that 46-year-old Leon Reynolds was there, and he had warrants for his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Police said when they arrived, a woman there told police that Reynolds was “going crazy” and breaking items. According to a police report, there was a smashed phone in the driveway, next to an empty alcohol bottle.

According to the report, multiple officers had to be called to arrest Reynolds, who was thrashing around and screaming profanities. Police said Reynolds also tried kicking an officer but was unable to get any force behind his kicks.