NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police say he pulled a gun on a clerk at a store in New Castle and created a dangerous situation with police.

Police say that at about 1:47 p.m. Monday, Richard Peluso, 53, of New Castle, walked into the Dollar General store on Croton Avenue. They say that during a purchase of cigarettes, Peluso pulled a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the clerk.

Peluso then put his gun away and left the store in a silver Honda, according to police.

Police searched the area and found the car in the 200 block of Fern Street. As officers were surrounding the home, Peluso came out with a gun in his hand and started walking toward his car, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop.

At one point, investigators say Peluso lifted the gun into the air and said, “boom, boom, boom.”

Peluso got into his car and attempted to drive away, but officers stopped him and ordered him out of the vehicle and he eventually complied.

Police say the gun Peluso had was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Peluso is being charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats, according to New Castle police.