JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man out on bail for domestic violence is back in jail.

Timothy Crytzer was arrested Monday after police say he violated the terms of his bond from July. At that time, Jackson Township Police said he tried to take a woman’s car and dragged her down a driveway until she fell to the ground.

Police say Crytzer went back to the victim’s home again Monday and tried to take her pickup truck. He is also accused of hitting her.

He’s due in court Wednesday.