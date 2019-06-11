Police say man on mushrooms broke into Liberty apartment

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man forced his way into a Liberty apartment, running away with someone’s cell phone while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.

Officers went to the Woods of Liberty apartments last Tuesday morning after reports of a man running up and down the halls, saying people were trying to kill him.

Police said when they got there, 30-year-old Dominique Lucky was barefoot. He said he took psychedelic mushrooms and people with guns were chasing him, according to a police report.

Police didn’t find anyone with guns, but said they did find a crack pipe in Lucky’s pocket.

Those living and working in the apartments said Lucky jumped out of a third-floor window. They said he landed in a mulch bed, ran around the building and then came back inside, banging on doors down the hallway.

A man told police that after he answered the door, Lucky tried to come into his apartment and hit him in the arm. He said Lucky knocked his cell phone out of his hand, grabbed it and ran away.

Police said Lucky kicked in another apartment door, breaking it in half, before jumping out of a window again.

Lucky was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail Monday on charges of robbery, aggravated burglary and inducing panic.

On Tuesday, Lucky’s bond was set at $25,000 with a future hearing scheduled Thursday.