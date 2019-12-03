Police say man killed cellmate at jail in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police say an inmate at the state prison in Mercer County killed another inmate

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say an inmate at the state prison in Mercer County killed another inmate.

Troopers were called about 10:50 p.m. Monday to SCI Mercer where they found 35-year-old Jason Kelly dead inside his cell.

Investigators say Kelly’s cellmate, 35-year-old Darl Heverly, strangled him with a bedsheet.

Both men were being detained in a restricted housing unit.

Police say Heverly will likely be charged with criminal homicide and that he will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

