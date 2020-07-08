Police say man draws gun in Warren fight involving knives

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges after police say he and his girlfriend’s son got into a fight.

Police were called about 9:54 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 2200 block of Vernon Ave NW on reports of a man with a gun.

According to a police report, 59-year-old Anthony Massacci got into an argument with his girlfriend’s son and pulled out a knife and ordered him to leave.

The son then grabbed a knife his mom was using to cut a cantaloupe, the report stated.

It was then that police say Massacci went into another room and returned with a gun. They say his girlfriend stepped in front of the gun to protect her son and Massacci threatened to shoot them both.

Massacci and the son struggled over the firearm and it went off, striking the refrigerator, according to the report.

Massacci was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.