Police say man broke woman’s nose at Boardman motel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing felonious assault and domestic violence charges after police say he punched a woman in the face, breaking her nose.

Officers were called to a Boardman motel in the 1000 block of Tiffany South around 10 p.m. Sunday for a medical call. According to a police report, a 23-year-old woman was transported to the hospital before they arrived.

At the hospital, the woman told police that she was injured while playing with her children, saying she was hit in the face with a foam ball, the report stated. Police said after further questioning, she eventually admitted that she was punched twice in the face by Alonzo Green, Jr., 27.

According to the report, Green punched the woman because he was mad that she wouldn’t wash his hair, leading to an argument.

Police said the couple’s children were in the room at the time of the assault, and the woman had her baby in a carrier on her chest when she was punched.

Police arrested Green at the motel.