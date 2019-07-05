Police say man facing theft charges arrested again for stealing lumber in Boardman

Police say the man was caught twice with stolen lumber from local DIY stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man already facing theft charges for taking lumber from a local DIY store in Boardman was caught stealing again from another home improvement store.

Marvin Backmon, 52, of Youngstown was arrested Thursday on charges of receiving stolen property after police say he had stolen lumber in his truck from Lowe’s.

Police say they also found a knife on Backmon and he was driving without a valid license.

Backmon is also charged with theft in a June 28 incident where police say he was caught taking lumber from Home Depot. He was scheduled to appear in court on that charge on July 2 but told the court he didn’t have a ride. His arraignment was rescheduled for July 9.