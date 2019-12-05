Police say Grove City Outlets robber may have Canadian money

Police are asking anyone with information about someone attempting to use or exchange Canadian currency around the time of the incident to contact them

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are still trying to identify the man who robbed three elderly women near Grove City Outlets last month but say he likely has Canadian currency.

The armed robbery took place on November 10 along Westside Square Drive. The three women were walking back to the Marriott hotel next door to the mall when it happened.

Pennsylvania State Police are still working to identify a suspect for the crime.

According to a report, the robber obtained a significant amount of Canadian currency from the victims, who were from Ontario, Canada.

Police believe that the robber would have likely exchanged the funds for U.S. currency.

Investigators are led to believe that the robber fled toward New Castle after the robbery.

The robber was described as a stocky, short white man, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, wearing a black knit pull-over cap and dark clothing.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking that anyone with information about someone attempting to use or exchange Canadian currency around the time of the incident to contact their Mercer post at (724) 662-6162.