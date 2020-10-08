Police say Ellwood City man paid mom for nude pictures of kids

The children were placed in protective custody

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A 60-year-old Ellwood City man and a mother are facing child sex charges after police say the man paid the mom to send him nude pictures of her kids.

According to police, the investigation into David Bates began in September after police were contacted by CHILDLINE in reference to possible photographs being exchanged of two girls between the ages of 11 and 13.

Police say the girls’ mother took the pictures and sent them to Bates, who paid her for some of the images. They also say the father knew that the children were being photographed.

Bates and the parents were arrested Thursday.

Bates and the mother are facing 14 counts, including conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts, solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children and endangering the welfare of children.

The father is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The children were placed in protective custody.

