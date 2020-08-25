Police say Ellwood City man assaulted girlfriend, killed son’s puppy

Police say the man killed his son's 8-week-old Australian Shepherd

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – An Ellwood City man was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and killed his son’s puppy.

According to police, 31-year-old Justin Gates got into an argument with his girlfriend late Sunday night into Monday morning at a house on Crestview Lane in Slippery Rock Township.

Gates assaulted the woman and killed his son’s 8-week-old Australian Shepherd puppy, police said.

Gates was arrested Tuesday by troopers at a local Shenango Township motel.

He was arraigned on several charges including, strangulation, aggravated cruelty to animals, making terroristic threats, child endangering and assault. Bond was set at $100,000.