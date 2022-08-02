CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say was over two times the legal limit to be driving hit a digital speed sign.

Officers were called about 11:42 a.m. Sunday to Brookpark Drive after someone called 911 to report that someone hit the digital speed sign there.

When officers arrived, they encountered 21-year-old McCoy Watkins behind the wheel of a Ford Fusion, according to a police report.

Officers say they immediately smelled alcohol coming from Watkins and had him perform a field sobriety test, which he failed, the report stated.

Police say Watkins told them he had been drinking seltzers and tequila the night before but didn’t have anything to drink since 1 a.m.

At the police station, a breath test was done and police say it registered .196, over two times the legal limit in Ohio of .08.

Watkins was charged with OVI, OVI over .17 and failure to control.

A not guilty plea was entered in online court records on Tuesday. No further court proceeding was listed.