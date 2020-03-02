Live Now
Police say driver ordered to use onboard breathalyzer faces DUI charges in Lawrence County

Local News

Police say charges will be filed in district court in New Castle

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a man who was ordered to use an onboard breathalyzer to deter him from drunk driving is facing DUI charges.

According to a police report, Travis Gleeson, 45, of Bessemer, was pulled over on the side of Edinburg Road Saturday night with his pickup truck running.

Troopers arrested Gleeson on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police also discovered that Gleeson’s vehicle was supposed to be equipped with an ignition interlock (a device that registers alcohol on the breath), which it was not, according to the police report.

Gleeson was taken to UPMC-Jameson Hospital for testing.

Police say charges will be filed in district court in New Castle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

