GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager of Girard Machine Co. reported finding crystal meth in the back of the factory, according to a police report.

Several white rocks were found in the back of the factory on June 26, according to the report.

Police said the drug tested positive for crystal meth.

They didn’t charge anyone because they don’t know who had the drug.