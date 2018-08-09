Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A couple was charged with breaking and entering after police caught them having intercourse inside a vacant house in Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers were called to a house in the 60 block of Labelle Street on reports of someone "squatting" there.

When officers arrived, the front door was standing open. When they went inside, they said they found Timothy Redman, 34, and Shannon Counts, 46, having intercourse on a mattress in the living room.

Redman and Counts were removed from the house.

Police said the house was littered with beer cans, garbage and other debris. There was also a mattress and makeshift bedroom set up that looked like someone had been living there for months, the report stated.

Redman was given a verbal warning on August 4, 2018, to stay off the property, the report stated.

Redman and Counts were charged with breaking and entering.

A car that was parked in the driveway was towed.