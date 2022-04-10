LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a convicted felon was found with a gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Liberty on Tuesday.

Police arrested Alexander Jimenez, 24, on charges of having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, Jimenez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in the driveway of the Woods of Liberty apartment complex on Logangate Road. Police searched the vehicle after reporting that an officer smelled marijuana and the driver admitted to having a small amount in her purse.

Police said Jimenez, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, had a fanny pack across his chest which was later found to have a gun in it. The report stated that inside the fanny pack were also several bags of marijuana and other suspected drugs.

Police said Jimenez had a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation. He is not allowed to have a gun due to a 2016 conviction on an aggravated robbery charge in Mahoning County and other gun charges in 2018 and 2019, according to the report.

The driver and another passenger were released following the traffic stop.

Jimenez pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, and another hearing was set for April 13. Bond was set, but according to jail records, Jimenez is being held for the alleged parole violation.