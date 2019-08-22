Troopers say child riding bike injured after being hit by SUV

The crash is still under investigation

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A child was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Mecca Township Wednesday night.

The crash was along Route 88 near Morrell Ray Road around 8:44 p.m. The road was closed for about three hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a child riding his bike along that road made an abrupt left turn into traffic and was hit. He was thrown off his bike.

Troopers say the boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to St Elizabeth Health Center.

The crash is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police did not release the name or age of the child.