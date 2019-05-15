Police say cellphone argument could have caused crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a couple arguing over a cell phone may have caused a crash along Route 82 in Trumbull County Wednesday.

The accident happened about 5:20 a.m. on Route 82, near Obermiyer Road.

Police say the couple in the car was arguing over a cell phone before going off the road and into the woods.

The two people in the car were not hurt.

The car went about 20 to 30 feet into the woods.

The first tow truck that was called said they couldn’t get the car out, so another one was called.

Police say the female driver is being charged with failure to control. That driver’s name wasn’t available on Wednesday afternoon.