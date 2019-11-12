Police say Campbell woman tried kicking officer during arrest in Boardman

The woman's ex-boyfriend called police to report that she showed up intoxicated at his door

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Campbell woman tried kicking a Boardman police officer after showing up intoxicated at an ex-boyfriend’s apartment.

The man called police just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday to his apartment in the 1900 block of Wolosyn Cr.

The man said his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Cocoanicia Rojas, had been at his apartment, banging on the door, and she was intoxicated. He said she left after he refused to open the door.

Police noted in a report that they had been called there multiple times for similar incidents.

Police said Rojas was found slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. A can of Bud Ice was outside, near the car.

Police said when they questioned Rojas, she started yelling and was emotional. Police noted that she was highly intoxicated and wouldn’t call for a ride to pick her up.

She was then arrested and taken to the police station, where she agreed to call a family member to pick her up. Instead, she called her ex-boyfriend who had originally called police, according to the report.

Police said Rojas then struggled with officers who tried to take the phone from her. At one point during her arrest, she tried kicking an officer, the police report states.

Rojas is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.