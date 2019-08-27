Police say burglar pried into ATM, game machines at Warren bar

Local News

Police said it was estimated that there were thousands of dollars in damages to the business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police car generic - Warren Police Department

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone broke into Raiders Bar in Warren, prying open an ATM and several games of chance machines, according to a police report.

Police were called to the bar on W. Market Street on Monday afternoon.

An officer reported that there was a large hole at the back of the building and several pieces of concrete block on the ground outside. All of the wires to the video recording system had been cut, and a TV was on the ground behind the bar, according to a police report.

The owner told police that the alarm at the bar didn’t go off.

Police said it was estimated that there were thousands of dollars in damages to the bar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com