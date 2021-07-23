Police say Boardman teen played part in recent crimes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another teenager who Boardman police say is associated with a group of juveniles committing crimes in the township was arrested earlier this week.

Blaine Strines, 17, of Boardman, is facing five counts of aggravated menacing and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center Thursday.

Police are still investigating several incidents in Boardman they say the group of teens are responsible for, including fights, running from police and shots fired from a car.

On June 17, police were called to Market Street for a fight that ended with a teen being taken to the hospital.

Two days later, officers were called to the area of Sugartree Drive on reports of shots fired from a car.

Police have also arrested Caden Moffo and Paul Prozy.