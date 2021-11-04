Police say Austintown mom handed young son drugs during traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mom is now in custody after police reported finding drugs at a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Officers pulled over Mary Liller, 40, of Austintown, after police say she made an improper turn on Mahoning Avenue, where she ended up in the left lane. Troopers say that she was stopped at a traffic stop within the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Four Mile Run Road.

Police discovered that Liller had her 11-year-old son in the vehicle with a pack of cigarettes in his pocket.

When police grabbed the cigarettes, they say that they noticed three folded pieces of paper with a substance inside that tested positive for fentanyl. Reports also state that they seized a white substance in a clear bag that tested positive for cocaine.

According to the police report, the boy told police that his mother handed him the cigarette box when she was pulled over.

Police said Liller admitted to driving with a suspended license. Reports stated that Liller had previously been arrested for narcotics in June 2021.

Liller has been charged with two counts of drug possession and endangering children. She was also cited on a driving under suspension charge.

She is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.