LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say alcohol was a factor in a crash that damaged a car and utility pole.

Emergency crews were called about 2 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Churchill-Hubbard Road to find a car smashed into a utility pole.

The driver was heading eastbound on Route 304 when she lost control and hit the pole.

The transformer on the pole started smoking but no power outages were reported in the area.

The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.