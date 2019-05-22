Police say 3-year-old boy with dirty clothes found wandering in Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Social workers with Trumbull County Children Services were called to a nursing home in Warren to take custody of a small child that was found wandering.

According to a police report, a worker at a facility along Mahoning Avenue was on her lunch break Tuesday at about 12:40 p.m. when she saw a young child walking alone in the vicinity of Mahoning Avenue and North Street.

The woman asked the boy where he lived, but he couldn't tell her. He pointed to several nearby houses, so the woman took the child door to door asking neighbors who the boy was but no one knew him.

The woman took the boy inside the nursing home and called police.

Officers tried talking with the boy, but he would only grunt. They were finally able to determine his first was Jordan.

Police noted that the child's clothes were dirty and inside out. He also had mud caked on his face and hands.

A representative from Trumbull County Children Services was called and took custody of the child.

A police report did not confirm if the boy's parents have been identified. The case is under investigation by the Warren Police Department and Trumbull County Children Services.