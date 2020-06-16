Live Now
Police say 2 shot during botched robbery in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Wellsville say two men are in intensive care after being shot last Friday during what they are calling a botched robbery.

According to the Morning Journal, Wellsville police say two unidentified men from Steubenville allegedly shot the two men after a drug transaction in the 300 block of Commerce Street.

The alleged victims are from Youngstown and Columbus. Both are being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and were last listed in intensive care.

The identities of those involved are being withheld until they are formerly charged.

