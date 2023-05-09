WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested after police say they opened alcohol and drank inside a Warren gas station.

Ovierre Scott, 31, was charged with petty theft. Simpatico Dorsey, 31, was charged with obstructing official business.

Officers were called to the Sheetz on East Market Street Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

The clerk told officers that Scott and Dorsey each grabbed a $9.99 12-pack of Pink Whitneys off the shelf. The clerk told them it was after 1 a.m. so they could not purchase the alcohol.

Dorsey put the 12-pack back, but Scott did not, according to the report.

The clerk told police that Scott opened the 12-pack and handed out the shot-sized bottles to Dorsey and two females that were with them. Then, they all began to drink them in the store, the clerk said.

When police arrived, they found the group standing near a table full of empty bottles. Police say all but two of the bottles in the 12-pack had been opened and drunk.

When police asked Scott if he drank the alcohol he said yes and asked why officers were talking to him, according to the report.

Officers asked Scott for his social security number, but he told them he didn’t have to give it to them since he is a veteran, the report said.

When officers were attempting to arrest Scott, Dorsey was standing nearby and was told to move. However, police say he did not comply so he was also arrested.

Scott was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was given a $2,500 bond and is set for a pretrial on June 7.