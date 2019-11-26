Police say 2 adult women facilitated teen fight in Austintown

Two women are charged with facilitating a fight between two teen girls

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women are charged with facilitating a fight in Austintown between two teen girls.

According to a police report, two 15-year-old teens messaged each other about meeting up for a fight earlier this month.

Police say 23-year-old Autumn Hines, of Youngstown, drove one of the girls to the fight and Nicole Diddle, 35, of Austintown, went with the other teen to meet up for the same fight.

Diddle told police Hines said, “Let’s go, you two. Fight and get it over with.”

Diddle told police she was attacked in the scuffle and was prevented from separating the girls in the fight.

Both Hines and Diddle are facing child endangering charges.

Hines pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $2,500. She’ll be back in court Dec. 30.

Diddle is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.