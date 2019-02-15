Police say 14-year-old Mercer County boy sold pot to classmates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) - Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer are investigating a drug transaction at a middle school, and they say the alleged dealer was a 14-year-old boy.

The two boys he sold the marijuana to are 12, according to police.

State police say the incident happened Monday afternoon on property at Lakeview Middle School in Sandy Lake along Mercer Road.

The 14-year-old suspect is from Sandy Lake, while the 12-year-old boys are from Clarks Mills.

Police ask for anyone with information to give them a call at 724-662-6162.