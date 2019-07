One person in the neighborhood said her back window was shot out

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person went to the hospital after shots were fired in Liberty Township early Saturday morning.

A bystander reported calling 9-1-1 after hearing multiple gunshots at the Monticello Apartments on Monticello Boulevard.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Another person in the neighborhood said her back window was shot out.

