Police said man spit on officer after incident at Austintown hotel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man spit on an Austintown officer during his arrest Sunday.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn and Suites just after 2 a.m., where they found Xavier Williams lying on the ground. Police reported that Williams appeared to be highly intoxicated and was hit with pepper spray earlier that morning during a dispute over a vehicle.

According to a police report, officers tried to get Williams to sit still until an ambulance arrived but said he was flailing around, knocking over a trash can and running into walls. An officer then attempted to take him into custody on a disorderly conduct charge and reported that Williams resisted arrest, tried to pull away from the officer and screamed “pigs.”

Police said Williams then spit on an officer’s face, hitting the officer’s eyes and mouth with his spit.

The front desk clerk at the hotel said Williams and a woman arrived at the hotel, wanting to rent a room. He said he declined them a room after their credit cards were declined, however.

The clerk said the two returned again later and requested a room again, and he agreed only if there would be no issues from the two. He said while in the process of filling out the paperwork, however, he heard Williams yelling outside the hotel and he canceled the transaction.

He said Williams then came into the hotel lobby after a fight with the woman and forced his way into a manager’s office. He said Williams reached for his waistband, as if he had a firearm, and he feared he was being robbed, according to the police report.

Police said it was reported that the woman with Williams pulled him out of the hotel, and the clerk locked all the doors and called 911.

Police said surveillance video showed Williams forcing his way into an employee desk area and making hand gestures as weapons. Police said Williams did have a handgun holster in his pants but no weapon.

Police charged Williams with breaking and entering, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

More stories from WKBN.com: