LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A robbery suspect involved in an hours-long chase was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday.

Friday afternoon, several different police departments chased the suspect after a robbery in Girard.

Liberty police followed him to an area along Youngstown Hubbard Road. When he went into the house, police say he had a gun to his head.

Police entered after hearing a gunshot and found the suspect hurt but still alive. He was taken to the hospital.

We’ll share more information as it becomes available.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.