Police: Robber holds Warren woman at gunpoint, makes her drive to bank for money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported in Warren Monday night.

The incident started at the 2300 block of Mahoning Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Reports say the victim was getting into the vehicle in her garage when a man came up to her, pulled out a firearm and took her purse. He did not find any money inside, and the suspect asked the woman to get some.

The victim told the man that she would need to go to the bank, so the man got into the backseat and held the woman at gunpoint as she drove to PNC’s ATM on Parkman Road, the report said.

The woman withdrew money from the ATM, and the robber later got out of the vehicle in the area of Comstock Street and Vernon Avenue.

The woman described the robber as a black man without facial hair. She said he wore dark clothes and appeared to be in his 20s.