Crews rescue kayaker from the Mahoning River in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews responded to an emergency situation at the Mahoning River in Struthers near Cene Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Struthers Fire Department, four kayakers overturned in the river. Three were able to get to shore and call for help for the kayaker that was still stuck.

They were able to rescue the kayaker by pulling her to shore with a rope. There were no injuries.

The kayaks were not found.