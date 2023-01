LIBERTY Twp, Ohio (WKBN)- Police responded to what they believe to be an attempted theft at a local gym in Liberty Township Thursday morning.

Officers were called to BlessBody Fit on the 3100 block of Belmont Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Power was cut to the building. Police said that they believe that it was an attempt to steal copper.

After an alarm went off, the owner told officers that he thought he saw someone on the roof. Police did not find anyone on the building or roof.