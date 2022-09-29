YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a heavy police presence on the north side of Youngstown. According to sources they are responding to a shooting.

It happened in the 20 block of New York Ave. right off of Logan Avenue. Police have the street blocked off.

At this time it’s uncertain how many victims there are and what their condition may be.

Police are here investigating and collecting evidence. They are talking to a person in the back of a cruiser.

There is a car parked near the evidence markers with its doors open.

We have a crew at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn new information.