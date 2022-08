HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard City Police investigated a report that someone was spray painting “satanic symbols” at a cemetery.

It happened Friday, July 29 at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

When police arrived, they saw two symbols spray painted on the roadway. One of the symbols resembled a pentagram with a circle around it.

Police found no further damage in the cemetery, according to a police report.

No arrests have been made as of yet.