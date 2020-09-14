Police respond to report of man in SUV carrying AK-47, live streaming on Facebook in Youngstown

Sims was taken into custody and booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun in a car early Sunday evening while checking out a complaint of a man with a semiautomatic rifle.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue for a report of a man who was in an SUV carrying an AK-47 that was being streamed live on Facebook.

Officers checked and found the SUV in the drive of a nearby vacant house on West LaClede Avenue, but before they could investigate, a car pulled up in front of them.

Reports said an officer saw the passenger, 19-year-old Terrance Sims of Aravesta Avenue, reach down underneath the seat and also try to open the door at the same time like he was about to run. Officers were able to keep him from running, reports said.

Reports said the car smelled heavily of marijuana and the driver admitted they had just smoked marijuana. He also gave police consent to search, and under the seat Sims was sitting in, police found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Sims was taken into custody and booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The driver of the car was allowed to leave.

Reports did not say if police found any weapons in the SUV parked in the drive of the vacant house.

Sims is in the jail, but a hold has been put on his arraignment in municipal court.

More stories from WKBN.com: