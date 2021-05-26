Police respond to multiple shots fired at vehicle in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in Warren on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Haymaker Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after the caller heard two shots fired outside his home.

Police said they collected two shell casings, one outside of the caller’s home and the other at the intersection of Haymaker Avenue and Ward Street.

A surveillance camera in the area caught shots being fired from a newer-model black Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection, according to the police report.

The caller said he found one bullet hole on the south side of the house but wasn’t sure if it was related to the incident.

Police said they observed surveillance camera footage from another incident in which shots were fired on Mulberry Avenue with the same vehicle later in the day.